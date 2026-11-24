Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s grandnephew Satyaki Savarkar has sent a legal notice to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, seeking an unconditional apology, clarification and corrections over references to the freedom fighter in her memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love, alleging that they present a “distorted portrayal” of his life and ideology.

The notice, issued through advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, objects to statements on pages 201 and 443 of the book, published by HarperCollins Publishers India on November 10. (HT) more less

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The notice, issued through advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, objects to statements on pages 201 and 443 of the book, published by HarperCollins Publishers India on November 10. It gives Sonia Gandhi 15 days to comply with the demands, failing which Satyaki Savarkar may initiate appropriate legal proceedings.

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On page 201, the book states: “While Congress freedom fighters were enduring assaults and imprisonment at the hands of the British rulers, senior ideologues of the RSS like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar were writing mercy petitions to their colonial masters, and their members were colluding with the British authorities as informers.”

The notice objects to the alleged implication that Savarkar was involved in informing against or collaborating with the British authorities. It argues that references to petitions submitted during his imprisonment must be examined in the context of his prolonged incarceration and hardships, including his imprisonment in the Cellular Jail in the Andaman Islands.

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{{^usCountry}} The notice also challenges a statement on page 443, which describes Savarkar’s vision as one in which “Hindus are supreme”. It calls this an oversimplification and misrepresentation of his political and ideological thought, arguing that his writings and speeches should be considered in their historical and intellectual context. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The notice also challenges a statement on page 443, which describes Savarkar’s vision as one in which “Hindus are supreme”. It calls this an oversimplification and misrepresentation of his political and ideological thought, arguing that his writings and speeches should be considered in their historical and intellectual context. {{/usCountry}}

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To support its objections, the notice cites the issuance of a commemorative postage stamp honouring Savarkar during Indira Gandhi’s tenure as prime minister, her personal contribution of ₹11,000 towards the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak, and a biographical documentary commissioned by the Films Division in 1983 to mark his birth centenary.

It asks Sonia Gandhi to substantiate the statements with authentic historical material or acknowledge their alleged inaccuracies and misleading implications. The demands include a written apology, a public clarification and steps, in consultation with the publisher, to “correct, suitably qualify or withdraw the objectionable statements from subsequent editions, reprints and electronic versions of the publication”.

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