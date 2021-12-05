Leopard, 2 cubs seen at Katraj ghat; forest department puts area on alert

PUNE Residents of Katraj and the surrounding areas have been put on alert by the forest department after a leopard and two cubs were spotted in the Katraj ghat section recently. The forest department’s alert warns residents of villages in the area about traveling at night.

As per the information released by the state forest department, the leopards were spotted on the Katraj ghat on Friday night at around 11 pm, in the Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi area, by a villager.

Haribhau Kamthe, the villager who spotted the leopards immediately informed the forest department. Local villagers have demanded an increase in night patrols by the forest department in the ghat section.

“The forest area in Katraj ghat section is large and there are several wild animals in this area. We have got the information about leopards on one of the farms in the ghat section and accordingly we have now increased patrolling. We appeal to citizens not to go out alone unnecessarily in the night and to be alert,” said Mukesh Sanas, forest officer, Pune forest department division.

Santosh Nimbalkar, a resident of the Katraj area said, “I come back late at night after my work, as I work in shifts. It is scary to have wild animals around the ghat area.”

Leopard attacks

On October 2021, a 45-year-old man was attacked by a leopard in Gosavi Vasti, Hadapsar. In the same month one leopard was spotted in Undri and Mohammedwadi area. It was the first incident of direct attack on by leopard in 2021 in Pune city. While over a dozen of leopard were spotted in Pune district by the forest department 12 leopards have been rescued in the past two years.