Like Ajit Pawar, Sunetra is also likely to maintain her hold on Pune district

With Sunetra Pawar taking charge as the deputy chief minister and emerging as a key Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, she is expected to assert a firm control over Pune district, including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and prevent interference by other leaders, party sources said on Saturday. A local NCP leader said Sunetra Pawar has become increasingly active in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad over the past few months, particularly after being elected as a Member of Parliament. (HT FILE)

Late Ajit Pawar, husband of Sunetra Pawar, had maintained undisputed control over his home district, ensuring that no leader—often not even from his own party—interfered in Pune’s political affairs. Sources say Sunetra Pawar, who closely witnessed this approach, is likely to follow the same line.

“Pune district is crucial for the Pawar family as Baramati falls within it. Most members of the family spend a significant amount of time in Pune. To take decisions related to Baramati and the district, it is important to have a free hand in Pune. Keeping this in mind, Sunetra Pawar too is expected to devote maximum time to the city,” a person close to the Pawar family said.

A local NCP leader said Sunetra Pawar has become increasingly active in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad over the past few months, particularly after being elected as a Member of Parliament. “Earlier, her focus was largely on Baramati. In recent months, she has held meetings with party cadres in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, especially in the run-up to the municipal elections,” the leader said.