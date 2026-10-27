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Locals rescue girl, 18, from being abducted

Police arrested man for attempting to abduct girl on Katraj-Kondhwa Road after her screams alerted passersby who caught and thrashed the accused before handing him over to the police

Published on: Oct 27, 2026, 07:49:30 IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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PUNE: Police arrested a man, 30, for attempting to abduct a girl, 18, on the busy Katraj-Kondhwa Road after her screams alerted passersby who caught and thrashed the accused before handing him over to the police; officials said on Monday.

Police arrested man for attempting to abduct girl on Katraj-Kondhwa Road after her screams alerted passersby who caught and thrashed the accused before handing him over to the police. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Police arrested man for attempting to abduct girl on Katraj-Kondhwa Road after her screams alerted passersby who caught and thrashed the accused before handing him over to the police. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident occurred on Saturday at around 6.30 pm near Samarth dairy, Sukh Sagar Nagar, Vidyanagar, while the girl was waiting for her friend. According to the complaint lodged with Bharati Vidyapeeth police, the accused approached the girl, touched her inappropriately, and pulled her shirt in an attempt to abduct her. The girl started screaming, prompting her friend to rush to her rescue. However, the accused allegedly refused to release her despite the intervention. The friend’s aunt and a local, too, arrived at the spot after hearing the commotion.

Police inspector Pramod Patil said, “As per the complaint, the accused assaulted the girl’s friend who intervened, pulling her shirt, and causing her to fall. He also snatched her mobile phone and smashed it on the ground during the confrontation.”

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