Lohegaon airport passenger footfall at 328,357 in Jan

PUNE: With the Omicron variant having taken a step back, authorities at the Lohegaon International Airport in Pune are expecting a surge in air traffic. After a tough January, officials are rejuvenated to welcome more passengers. Passenger footfall which had reached 558,542 in December last year reduced to 328,357 in January.

Santosh Dhoke, Pune airport director, said, “We are definitely expecting a greater number of passengers in domestic and international flights in the coming month as the Covid threat is diminishing. The focus is on improving facilities at the airport and once the work of the multilevel car parking and new terminal is completed, we will have all world-class facilities at the Pune airport.”

The multilevel car parking and new terminal are expected to be completed by July 2022 and January 2023, respectively. The work of the foot-over-bridge for the multilevel car parking has reached its advanced stage and will take three more months for completion. Earlier, April 30, 2022 was the deadline fixed for completion of the multilevel car parking.

“The delay was caused due to change in plans for the completion of the foot-over-bridge from Weikfield chowk to Pune airport. Earlier, we were planning to divert the route but the diversion will cause a lot of inconvenience to Lohegaon residents so we changed the plan,” Dhoke said. The international air service that was shut since March 2022 also resumed since January 7. As of now, flights for Sharjah are operational from Pune.

“International flights for Sharjah have seen good response although they were earlier scheduled daily but Omicron struck and we made it alternate days (for three days). On most days, the flights are getting more than 130 passengers per flight. Once the centre’s guidelines for international travel change, we will get more flights for foreign destinations,” Dhoke said.

On January 20, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) extended the suspension of international flights from and to India till February 28. Although flights which fall under the air bubble agreement between two respective countries were operational.

“We also want to start flights to Singapore and we have slots available too. I hope we get slots from Singapore as well,” said Dhoke.