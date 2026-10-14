Lukewarm response prompts extension of HPV vaccination drive in Maharashtra

Pune: Maharashtra has extended its human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive until December after covering just 8% of its target population, nearly seven months after the campaign was launched to protect adolescent girls against cervical cancer.

Maharashtra has extended its HPV vaccination drive until December after covering just 8% of its target population, nearly seven months after the campaign was launched to protect adolescent girls against cervical cancer. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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Launched on March 8, the drive aims to vaccinate 984,414 girls aged 14-15 years. However, only 82,059 had received the vaccine by October 5, according to the state health department’s latest report. The campaign was initially expected to be completed within three months, before HPV vaccination was integrated into the routine immunisation programme.

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The slow uptake contrasts with the progress in other states. Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram have achieved 100% coverage of their identified target populations, while Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Assam have crossed 90%, according to the Union health ministry.

Mumbai district has recorded the lowest coverage in the state, at just 2%, with 2,235 of its target 106,045 girls vaccinated. Pune district has covered 3,478 of 85,849 eligible girls, or 4%, according to health officials.

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{{^usCountry}} Among Maharashtra’s administrative circles, Nagpur has the highest coverage at 15%, followed by Nashik at 13% and Kolhapur at 10%. Akola has reported 8%, while Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Thane have recorded 7% each. Latur and Pune circles have reported 6% coverage, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among Maharashtra’s administrative circles, Nagpur has the highest coverage at 15%, followed by Nashik at 13% and Kolhapur at 10%. Akola has reported 8%, while Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Thane have recorded 7% each. Latur and Pune circles have reported 6% coverage, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Health officials have attributed the low uptake to limited awareness, parental hesitancy and misleading claims circulating on social media.

“Slowly, the immunisation campaign is picking up pace. It will take time to overcome parental hesitancy,” said Dr Sandeep Sangale, additional director, state family welfare and health services.

Public health minister Prakash Abitkar had appealed to MLAs and MPs a few months ago to help ensure that eligible girls in their constituencies received the vaccine. Health officials have held three workshops in Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur to improve awareness and participation.

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Dr Sanjay Patil, national secretary of the Hospital Board of India and the IMA, said, “Maharashtra should study how other states have achieved 100% coverage. The government should issue authorisation letters allowing private doctors to approach schools and conduct awareness programmes and vaccination drives.”