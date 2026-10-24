MACT awards 35.47 lakh to family of man killed in road accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Pune, has ordered the driver and owner of a car to jointly and severally pay ₹35.47 lakh in compensation, with 7% annual interest, to the widow and two minor children of a 39-year-old man who died following a road accident in September 2018.

The case concerns the death of Mahadev Dattatray Shiraskar, who succumbed to multiple injuries on November 10, 2018. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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In the tribunal’s order dated October 22, 2026, tribunal member S R Pawar directed the driver of the car, Yogiraj Dattatray Bankar; and its owner, Nitin Vithal Mohite; to pay the compensation with interest from the date of filing the claim petition till such time the amount is realised. The Maruti Swift involved in the accident wasn’t insured, according to the tribunal record.

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The claim was filed by Shridevi Mahadev Shiraskar, the deceased’s widow; and their two children, Om, 9, and Vaishnavi, 7. The case concerns the death of Mahadev Dattatray Shiraskar, who succumbed to multiple injuries on November 10, 2018, following a collision between his motorcycle and the car driven by Bankar.

According to the claim petition, the accident occurred between 4 pm and 4.30 pm on September 19, 2018, on Akluj-Vijaywadi road at Chodeshwar village in Malshiras taluka. Mahadev Shiraskar was riding his motorcycle when the Maruti Swift, driven by Bankar, hit it. Mahadev Shiraskar sustained a head injury and multiple fractures. He was initially admitted to Kothadiya nursing home before being shifted to Balwant Institute of Neurosurgery and Intensive Trauma Care, where he remained hospitalised until November 5, 2018. He was subsequently taken to Ruby Hall Clinic (RHC) by ambulance on November 6, and died four days later. Mahadev Shiraskar’s family told the tribunal that they had incurred substantial medical expenses during his treatment. They sought ₹40 lakh in compensation, stating that Mahadev Shiraskar was a skilled driver employed with Yojana Poultry Pvt Ltd and earned a monthly salary of ₹15,000, apart from overtime allowances.

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{{^usCountry}} Both Bankar and Mohite contested the claim, denied negligence, and alleged that Mahadev Shiraskar was riding at high speed and had caused the accident. However, the tribunal noted that neither respondent was able to produce evidence to substantiate the allegation. Bankar, who was in a position to explain the circumstances of the collision, did not enter the witness box. “The above circumstances are enough to draw an adverse inference against both respondents,” the tribunal observed. It also noted that car drivers are expected to exercise greater caution to avoid collisions. The tribunal accepted Mohite’s evidence that Mahadev Shiraskar earned ₹15,000 a month but declined to consider the claimed overtime earnings in the absence of supporting records. It assessed the compensation based on Mahadev Shiraskar’s annual income, future prospects, personal expenses and the financial loss suffered by his dependents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both Bankar and Mohite contested the claim, denied negligence, and alleged that Mahadev Shiraskar was riding at high speed and had caused the accident. However, the tribunal noted that neither respondent was able to produce evidence to substantiate the allegation. Bankar, who was in a position to explain the circumstances of the collision, did not enter the witness box. “The above circumstances are enough to draw an adverse inference against both respondents,” the tribunal observed. It also noted that car drivers are expected to exercise greater caution to avoid collisions. The tribunal accepted Mohite’s evidence that Mahadev Shiraskar earned ₹15,000 a month but declined to consider the claimed overtime earnings in the absence of supporting records. It assessed the compensation based on Mahadev Shiraskar’s annual income, future prospects, personal expenses and the financial loss suffered by his dependents. {{/usCountry}}

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The award includes ₹25.20 lakh towards loss of dependency, ₹8.47 lakh towards hospitalisation and medical expenses, and ₹1.44 lakh towards consortium for the three applicants, besides amounts towards funeral expenses and loss of estate. The tribunal directed that the compensation be divided equally among the widow and the two children. The children’s shares are to be deposited in fixed deposits (FDs) with a nationalised bank till the children attain majority.