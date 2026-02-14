Maha rose exports grew 8% in 2025 despite significant production stress

PUNE: Maharashtra’s rose exports recorded an 8% growth in 2025 despite one of the toughest production cycles in recent times. Between January and November 2025, rose exports touched ₹50 crore as compared to ₹46 crore during the corresponding period in 2024, reflecting steady demand in global markets even as rose growers battled severe climatic disruptions. Red roses are the popular icons of love and romance, but a rose in any other colour are equally meaningful. Named after India's former president, Zakir Hussain the rose garden in Chandigarh is one of the largest in Asia. Spread over 30 acres, it is home to 50,000 rose bushes of 1,600 different species. Our lensman Keshav Singh spent a leisurely afternoon in the garden to capture some blooming beauties. In colours as vivid as red, yellow, orange, and purple, they are guaranteed to leave you spellbound.

According to representatives of the industry, the growth in exports has been largely due to the expanding role of farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) that have increased the acreage under cultivation and strengthened direct market linkages. Established FPOs have helped streamline aggregation, improve quality control, and enhance bargaining power in export markets, enabling growers to maintain momentum despite lower yields. Ahead of Valentine’s Day (V-Day) on February 14, 2026, however, the surge in rose prices comes against the backdrop of significant production stress.

The spike in prices this season has drawn attention to Maval’s floriculture belt, a key hub for rose cultivation. Extended monsoon rain followed by an unusually severe winter has disrupted crops across Maharashtra, sharply reducing yield while increasing the incidence of pests and disease. As a result, growers have been compelled to spend heavily on plant protection (chemicals) and crop management, often with limited recovery in output. At the same time, floriculture units operating in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) areas and designated floriculture parks continue to bear high fixed costs, including metered electricity, water charges and service fees, irrespective of crop losses.

Praveen Sharma, president, Indian Society of Floriculture Professionals (ISFP), said, “Electricity bills and utility charges do not pause when crops fail. The past few months have seen low output and high input costs, putting severe pressure on farm cash flows.”

V-Day overlapping with a concentrated wedding season coupled with weather-led supply disruptions, has created a sharp demand-supply imbalance. Hence, domestic rose prices have risen to ₹300- ₹500 per bunch and above — levels that have largely sustained beyond the Valentine window this year. Domestic prices are now comparable to those prevailing in key international markets, including the Middle East and parts of Europe. This has prompted several growers to prioritise domestic sales, which offer quicker payments and lower logistical risks compared to exports which involve freight costs, quality rejections and advance payment uncertainties.

While export figures have shown an 8% growth, industry bodies caution that the seasonal price rally should not be mistaken for sustained profitability. Floriculture remains a capital-intensive and weather-sensitive sector where a brief festive peak often compensates for months of financial strain. Stakeholders have called for rationalisation of utility charges and targeted risk-mitigation support to safeguard the long-term sustainability of the sector, particularly as climate variability continues to pose challenges for growers.