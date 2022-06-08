Maha-Metro offers location for film, promotion shoots
Having earned ₹30 lakh by providing the location at Sant Tukaramnagar metro station in September 2021 for shooting of the Shahrukh Khan-starrer “Jawan”, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is open for more such projects in future. Film shooting is a major source of non-fare revenue for Maha-Metro.
“No other film-makers, after the shooting of Shahrukh Khan’s movie, has approached Maha-Metro for film-shooting purposes but we are open for such offers in future,” said Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer, Maha-Metro.
On Wednesday, Pune Metro Rail tweeted, “Excited to share with you glimpse of Pune Metro’s Sant Tukaram Nagar Metro Station in the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie. The first film which was shot at Pune Metro”.
The Sant Tukaram Nagar metro station falls on line 1 PCMC-Swargate route.
The film production company had sought permission from Maha-Metro to shoot in June 2021, after which the authority allowed shooting between August 30 and September 15, 2021, at the rate of Rs2 lakh per day.
There was heavy bandobast at the venue with private security guards and police personnel deployed. The film “Jawan” is directed by Arun Kumar and also stars actresses Nayanthara and Priya Mani and comedian Sunil Grover among others.
