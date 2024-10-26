Maharashtra polls: Three-term MLA Tapkir gets another chance, to lock horns with Dodke

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP) announced its second list of 22 candidates on Saturday for the upcoming assembly elections fielding Sachin Dodke for Khadakwasla assembly constituency, Ashwini Kadam for Parvati, and Sulakshana Shilwant for Pimpri. In Pimpri, Sulakshana Shilwant will challenge Anna Bansode of the Mahayuti NCP faction. Bansode, a two-time MLA, has secured the Pimpri reserved seat in both 2009 and 2019 and is regarded as a close associate of Ajit Pawar. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

State NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil released the list in Mumbai, bringing the party’s total candidates to 67.

Khadakwasla remains a key seat, as the party decided to back Dodke once again, despite his narrow 2019 defeat to Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Bhimrao Tapkir by a margin of over 3,000 votes. Dodke will lock horns with Tapkir, who is contesting for the fourth time on the BJP ticket.

During the rebellion within the NCP in 2023, he had sided with Sharad Pawar, and also campaigned for Supriya Sule in the recently held Lok Sabha polls, which earned him the assembly ticket, said sources within the party.

Dodke expressed his gratitude to NCP (SP) to senior party leaders for nominating him as the official candidate. He stated, “I am thankful for the opportunity to serve the people of the Khadakwasala constituency once again. I assure them that I will win this seat by a significant margin and strengthen the party’s presence in the Khadakwasala region.”

Following the NCP (SP) announcement, the BJP also released its second list, confirming Tapkir’s candidacy in Khadakwasla once again. The constituency is now set for a rematch of the 2019 contest.

Tapkir, three-term MLA, on his X account, said he is thankful to all the senior leaders for nominating him for the Khadakwasla assembly constituency on behalf of the Mahayuti.

“The party and the senior leaders of the party have trusted me and given me another chance. I will take advantage of this opportunity,’’ he said.

In Parvati, the party has fielded Ashwini Kadam, who has represented the area for 15 years in the Pune Municipal Corporation and previously chaired the standing committee. Kadam will fight against BJP’s three-time MLA Madhuri Misal, who won the 2019 election with a significant margin of over 35,000 votes.

“Let’s prove the strength of NCP SP again. Let’s move towards victory!” Kadam posted on her social media account.

In Pimpri, Sulakshana Shilwant will challenge Anna Bansode of the Mahayuti NCP faction. Bansode, a two-time MLA, has secured the Pimpri reserved seat in both 2009 and 2019 and is regarded as a close associate of Ajit Pawar.

As for Junnar, NCP (SP) has fielded Satyashil Sherkar against Atul Benke of the Ajit Pawar faction. Sherkar, a former Congress leader and chairman of Vighnahar Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana in Junnar, recently joined NCP (SP) on October 22 and was promptly given the ticket.