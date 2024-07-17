Maharashtra reports, highest ever 28 cases of Zika virus this year

Three new Zika virus infection cases were reported in Pune city on Wednesday, bringing the total number of Zika virus cases in the city to 24 and that in Maharashtra to 28, which is the highest number of Zika virus cases reported this year. The man from Lohegaon also complained of symptoms such as fever, rash and body ache and his samples were sent to NIV on July 7. (HT PHOTO)

The three new Zika virus cases reported in Pune city include: a woman, 27, from Kothrud; a man, 49, from Lohegaon; and a girl, 14, from Tulshibaug Colony, Sahakar Nagar; said Dr Kalpana Baliwant, health officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The woman from Kothrud had fever, rash and joint pain. Her samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune on July 6 and the NIV reports received on July 16 confirmed Zika virus infection.

The man from Lohegaon also complained of symptoms such as fever, rash and body ache and his samples were sent to NIV on July 7. These tested positive for Zika virus infection on Tuesday. The man is suffering from a cardiac ailment and has recently undergone angioplasty, said Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer of the PMC.

Whereas the girl had symptoms such as fever, rash and headache. Her samples were sent to the NIV for testing on July 8 and the NIV reports confirmed Zika virus infection on Tuesday.

Dr Baliwant on Wednesday further informed that 12 samples of suspected patients have been sent to the NIV Pune. Of these, seven samples are from pregnant women; three samples from Kalas; two from Kharadi; and one each from Pashan and Kondhwa.

Since June 20, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported 24 cases of Zika virus infection, which includes 10 pregnant women. All cases in Pune district have been reported within a month from June 20, said Dr Radhakishan Pawar, joint director of health services. There is active Zika virus transmission in 10 ward offices namely Karve Nagar-Warje; Hadapsar; Kothrud-Bavdhan; Aundh-Baner, Sinhagad Road; Nagar Road; Kondhwa-Yewalewadi; Yerawada; Lohegaon; and Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward offices.

According to experts from the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), there is local transmission of Zika virus infection in Pune city with the possibility of more cases being reported if more samples are tested. The Zika virus situation in Pune city is different as compared to other cities namely Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Kerala that have reported Zika virus cases in the past. The Zika virus infection cases in Pune are sporadic. In other cities of the country, the Zika virus infection cases were in clusters and in a few locations. Pune likely has Zika virus-infected mosquitoes in several locations, according to the ICMR-NIE experts.

Whereas the first Zika virus infection case in Maharashtra was reported in July 2021 in a 50-year-old woman residing in Belsar village of Purandar tehsil in Pune district. The state reported 27 cases of Zika virus infection in 2021, followed by three cases in 2022, and 15 cases in 2023. This year, the state has reported 28 cases of Zika virus infection which includes 24 cases from Pune city; two cases from Pune rural (Saswad and Bhugaon); and one case each from Sangamner and Kolhapur.

Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. A majority of those infected with Zika either remain asymptomatic (up to 80%) or show mild symptoms of fever, rash, conjunctivitis, body ache, and joint pain. Zika virus can be passed from a person before the symptoms start, while there are symptoms, and after the symptoms have ended. Zika virus in pregnant women can cause congenital microcephaly, Guillain-Barre syndrome, and other neurological complications, said officials.