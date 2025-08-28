Main accused in Vishalgad violence case arrested

PUNE: In a joint operation, Phursungi police, along with Kolhapur police, on Wednesday, arrested suspect Ravi Padwal in the Vishalgad violence case. (Shutterstock)

The accused was detained from Kumar Infinia Park in Phursungi and handed over to the Shahuwadi police.

Amol More, senior inspector at Phursungi police station, said, “We detained the suspect with the help of Kolhapur police and handed him over to them for further procedure.’’

Vijay Baba Gherade, inspector at Shahuwadi police station in Kolhapur, said, “Bail application of the accused was rejected by the court, and on Wednesday, we have taken him into custody. Later, he was produced in the local court, and he was granted police custody till August 30.”

According to officials, Padwal had been absconding since the incident of unrest and arson at Vishalgad, reported on July 14, where miscreants resorted to violence and caused damage to property.

Padwal allegedly had issued a call that drew hundreds of youths to the foothills of Vishalgad, where large-scale vandalism and rioting took place. The mob created panic and unrest, leading to widespread damage, said police.