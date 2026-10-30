Malegaon civic chief, two others held for demanding bribe

Pune: The Nashik division anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested Malegaon municipal commissioner Ravindra Jadhav and two other civic employees for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹80,000 from two contractors in exchange for clearing pending bills.

Nashik ACB on Thursday arrested Malegaon municipal commissioner Ravindra Jadhav and two other civic employees for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹80,000 from two contractors. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The other accused are Jadhav’s personal assistant, Nilesh Patil, and civic body accountant Harish Dimbar.

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ACB deputy superintendent of police Swati Pawar said the trio was produced before a local court in Malegaon, which remanded them to two days of police custody.

“We have registered an FIR against the trio at Malegaon Kila Police Station under multiple sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988,” Pawar said.

According to officials, the three accused allegedly demanded a 4% commission on each of the two pending bills for work carried out by the contractors for the civic body. The total bribe demanded was ₹80,000.

The complainant was a representative appointed by the two contractors to follow up with the civic body for the release of their pending payments. Jadhav and Patil were arrested in Igatpuri area while they were travelling to Mumbai, while Dimbar was arrested from his residence in Satana taluka of Nashik district, ACB officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The trio demanded bribes between July and October this year. On July 24, Jadhav had directly demanded a bribe from the complainant,” Pawar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The trio demanded bribes between July and October this year. On July 24, Jadhav had directly demanded a bribe from the complainant,” Pawar said. {{/usCountry}}

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Jadhav is due to retire from service on October 31.