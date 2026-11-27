A 21-year-old man and his 12-year-old nephew drowned while swimming in a farm pond in Moshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, on Tuesday evening, police said on Thursday.

An accidental death report has been registered and further investigation is underway. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) more less

The incident took place between 6:45 pm and 7 pm on November 25 near Tulsi Ratna Society in Bankar Vasti, where the victims lived.

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“The deceased were identified as Siddhant Uttam Lagade and his nephew Ritesh Ramesh Takpere. They had gone to swim in the farm pond when they allegedly drowned,” said a senior police officer. “Both were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.”

An accidental death report has been registered and further investigation is underway.