 Man arrested on rape charges: alleged incident at Hadapsar lodge
Man arrested on rape charges: alleged incident at Hadapsar lodge

Man arrested on rape charges: alleged incident at Hadapsar lodge

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 07, 2024 05:56 AM IST

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Pune on charges of rape after allegedly assaulting a coworker at a private lodge. The victim filed a complaint on Monday.

A 27-year-old man hailing from Ghorpade Goan was apprehended on Monday by Hadapsar police on allegations of rape. The arrest comes following a reported incident involving a man and a woman at a private lodge situated in the Hadapsar area. The accused has been identified as Faisal Tamboli from the Wadgaonsheri area of Pune city. The incident was reported in November 2023, and a complaint in this regard was lodged on Monday.

The incident was reported in November 2023, and a complaint in this regard was lodged on Monday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police, the alleged rape took at a private lodge located in Hadapsar. The accused and victim were working at the same office and the accused picked up the victim and took her to a lodge, where he allegedly raped her. Despite the accused’s alleged threats, the victim approached Hadapsar police station on Monday and registered a complaint.

The Hadapsar police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter, aiming to ascertain the sequence of events leading up to the reported incident and gather the evidence. A case has been registered at Hadapsar police station under IPC sections 376 (2), (k), (n) and further investigation is underway.

