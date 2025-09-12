Man attacks father-son duo with sickle over Ganeshotsav fund dispute

Pune: A man allegedly attacked another person and his son with a sharp weapon (sickle) over a dispute related to the accounting of funds collected for the Ganeshotsav celebration in a housing society. Mahesh Anil Lokhande, 50, of Shriram Sankul Society, Raikarnagar, Dhayari filed a complaint at the Nanded City Police Station. Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case against Niranjan Nandkishore Yadav, 32, a resident of the same society. The incident took place at the society premises at around 9 pm on September 8. Man allegedly attacked another person and his son with a sharp weapon over dispute related to accounting of funds collected for Ganeshotsav celebration in housing society. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Inspector Atul Bhos said, “The accused assaulted the father-son duo over a previous dispute. We have booked him under Sections 118(1), 131, 352 and 324(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

According to the police, both the complainant and the accused reside in Shriram Sankul Society. The housing society has formed a Ganesh mandal named Moraya Group. About two years ago, a dispute arose between them over accounts related to the mandal’s membership fees. At that time, Niranjan had assaulted Mahesh before the dispute was resolved. On the night of September 8, Mahesh came out of his house after hearing loud shouts at the society and found Niranjan damaging his motorcycle. On being asked, Niranjan abused and attacked Mahesh with a sickle leaving him with hand injury. Niranjan also physically assaulted Mahesh’s wife and son when they tried to intervene.