Man booked for raping, impregnating teenage daughter

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and subjected to physical violence by her 50-year-old father, officials said on Saturday, adding that an FIR has been registered against the suspect under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Acting on a complaint of the mother of the victim, Wanowrie police have booked the father of the survivor for rape and impregnating her. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Acting on a complaint of the mother of the victim, Wanowrie police have booked the father of the survivor for rape and impregnating her.

According to police, the accused father was working as a security guard cum carpenter in the locality and he allegedly raped his daughter at least for last six months, said police.

Officials said, taking advantage of his daughter being alone in the house, the accused began to abuse her sexually.

“Whenever she tried to resist him, the accused threatened to kill her,” said an official.

On Thursday when the girl visited a nearby hospital with her mother, the latter came to know about her daughter’s pregnancy. Following this, the victim’s mother approached Wanowrie police station on Friday and registered a case against her husband.

“As per the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, we have registered a case and further investigation in this case is going on,” said the official.

No arrest has been made in this case, confirmed the officials from the Wanowrie police station.

“A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and further investigation is underway,” said the official.

