A 38-year-old man has allegedly cheated 15 job aspirants of ₹1.37 crore by promising them jobs in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and handing them forged appointment letters, police said.

The fraud involved a total of ₹1,37,44,000 collected from 19 people. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more less

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The incident occurred between April and November 17, 2026, and an FIR was filed on November 19.

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The accused has been identified as Vijendra Pawar, a resident of Ghorpadi. According to the complaint registered at the Pimpri police station, Pawar allegedly claimed to have contacts with senior PMC officials and assured candidates that he could secure them jobs in the civic body in exchange for money. The fraud involved a total of ₹1,37,44,000 collected from 19 people.

One of the complainants, a 53-year-old employee of a trading firm from Pimpri, alleged that he paid ₹9.33 lakh to Pawar to secure a job for his 29-year-old son, who has hearing and speech disabilities.

The complainant learnt about Pawar through an acquaintance on April 27. After accepting the money, Pawar allegedly assured him that the appointment would be completed within a month.

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{{^usCountry}} However, when the promised job did not materialise, the complainant repeatedly contacted Pawar. He was allegedly given assurances and asked to wait. Pawar also reportedly promised to return the money but failed to do so. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, when the promised job did not materialise, the complainant repeatedly contacted Pawar. He was allegedly given assurances and asked to wait. Pawar also reportedly promised to return the money but failed to do so. {{/usCountry}}

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The forged appointment letters were allegedly prepared using PMC letterheads, seals and signatures purportedly belonging to senior civic officials.

Rupali Bobade, senior police inspector at Pimpri police station, said, “The accused was also earlier booked by Pune city police and a case has been filed against him at Shivajinagar police station.”

According to the list of victims shared by Right to Information (RTI) activist Vijay Kumbhar, the amounts allegedly collected ranged from ₹5 lakh to ₹16 lakh. Ruchi Harchandani was the highest contributor at ₹16 lakh, while Rohit Pardeshi paid ₹5 lakh. Eight other victims allegedly paid amounts exceeding ₹9 lakh each.

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Police have registered a case against Pawar and are investigating the alleged fraud.