Man dies after bike hits speed breaker in Baner

Hazrat Ali Islam Shaikh (22), a resident of Pimple Nilakh, who met with an accident on May 3, passed away on Tuesday, while undergoing treatment said police officials.

Shaikh met with an accident on May 3, at 3 pm near Kapil Malhar society in Baner, wherein he lost balance, after his two-wheeler hit a speed breaker, according to officials.

The Chaturshringi police lodged a case of accidental death in this regard on Tuesday.

The deceased was admitted to a private hospital, police said.