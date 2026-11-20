Pune: In a joint operation in Kondhwa, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (Unit II) of the city crime branch and Ambegaon police arrested a 42-year-old man and seized 73.97 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth ₹51.98 lakh from him on November 17, officials said on Thursday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The arrested accused was identified as Rampal Nathuram Kuliya (42), a resident of Vighnaharta colony, Santosh Nagar, Katraj.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

A patrol team picked him up because he was moving suspiciously in Santosh Nagar, Katraj, and tried to flee on noticing the police vehicle. The team immediately apprehended and searched him, recovering 73.97 grams of mephedrone from his possession.

Police said the seized MD is valued at ₹51.98 lakh in the narcotics market.