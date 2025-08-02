Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Man shot by relative over land dispute, 2 arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 09:14 am IST

Land dispute between relatives in Wagholi took a violent turn on Thursday night when one of them allegedly opened fire on another

PUNE: A land dispute between relatives in the Kesnand area of Wagholi took a violent turn on Thursday night when one of them allegedly opened fire on another, seriously injuring him.

Land dispute between relatives in Wagholi took a violent turn on Thursday night when one of them allegedly opened fire on another. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Land dispute between relatives in Wagholi took a violent turn on Thursday night when one of them allegedly opened fire on another. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The victim has been identified as Sushil Sambhaji Thore, 42. The accused have been identified as Sachin Dhore, Bhivraj Hargude and Ganesh Jadhav. Sachin and Bivraj have been arrested by police while Ganesh is on the run.

The incident took place at around 10pm near Wade Bolhai. According to the police, Sushil Sambhaji Thore, a resident of Dhorewasti in Kesnand, had gone to mediate a land dispute between Dattatray Dhore and accused Sachin Dhore.

In a fit of rage, Sachin reportedly fired at Sushil with a country-made pistol. The bullets struck Sushil on the chest and abdomen, leaving him seriously injured. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Following the incident, Lonikand police arrested Sachin and Bhivaraj while Ganesh is currently absconding. Police said that they have seized the pistol and live cartridges from Sachin, who has a criminal record.

An FIR has been registered under 109 (1), 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 3, 25 of the Arms Act.

News / Cities / Pune / Man shot by relative over land dispute, 2 arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On