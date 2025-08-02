Man shot by relative over land dispute, 2 arrested

PUNE: A land dispute between relatives in the Kesnand area of Wagholi took a violent turn on Thursday night when one of them allegedly opened fire on another, seriously injuring him. Land dispute between relatives in Wagholi took a violent turn on Thursday night when one of them allegedly opened fire on another. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The victim has been identified as Sushil Sambhaji Thore, 42. The accused have been identified as Sachin Dhore, Bhivraj Hargude and Ganesh Jadhav. Sachin and Bivraj have been arrested by police while Ganesh is on the run.

The incident took place at around 10pm near Wade Bolhai. According to the police, Sushil Sambhaji Thore, a resident of Dhorewasti in Kesnand, had gone to mediate a land dispute between Dattatray Dhore and accused Sachin Dhore.

In a fit of rage, Sachin reportedly fired at Sushil with a country-made pistol. The bullets struck Sushil on the chest and abdomen, leaving him seriously injured. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Following the incident, Lonikand police arrested Sachin and Bhivaraj while Ganesh is currently absconding. Police said that they have seized the pistol and live cartridges from Sachin, who has a criminal record.

An FIR has been registered under 109 (1), 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 3, 25 of the Arms Act.