Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Man shot dead over dispute during birthday celebration

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 15, 2025 06:14 AM IST

A 37-year-old man, Vikram Guruswami Reddy, was fatally shot in a dispute over a birthday celebration at Ambedkarnagar in Dehu Road area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday night, police officials said.

The group objected to the celebration, and an argument led to a physical altercation in which Nandkishor was injured, and Reddy came in to mediate. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to a senior official of Dehu Road Police Station, the incident occurred at around 11.30pm when a group of individuals confronted the victim and his friend Nandkishor Yadav, who were celebrating the birthday of Yadav’s niece on the roadside by setting up a temporary pandal.

The group objected to the celebration, and an argument led to a physical altercation in which Nandkishor was injured, and Reddy came in to mediate.

One of the accused opened fire on Reddy, who was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. Later, the police arrested Raziya Sameer Sheikh who instigated her son to fire a bullet. The accomplices Shabir Sammer Sheikh, Faisal Sheikh and John alias Sai Teja Chittamalla are at large.

Vishal Gaikwad, DCP (Zone 2), Pimpri-Chinchwad police said, “The crime is over past dispute. We have arrested one accused and will nab the others soon.”

As per the complaint filed by Nandkishor, the police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 103(1), 118(1), 118(2), 352, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3(25) (27) of the Arms Act.

Earlier, the police cracked the mysterious shooting case that took place in the jurisdiction of Pimpri-Chinchwad police by arresting two individuals, including the victim’s cousin on February 12.

One accused, identified as the victim’s cousin, 42-year-old Anant Singh, orchestrated the attack due to a contract dispute worth 12 lakh, along with his aide, Rohit Pandey.

On January 20, Ajay Vikram Singh was shot in broad daylight inside the premises of Kailas Steel Company, located in the Chakan MIDC area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Following a 20-day investigation, what was initially believed to be an extortion attempt has been revealed to be a family dispute over a contract.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey announced the arrest of Anant Singh from Madhya Pradesh. Another suspect, Rohit Pandey, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh. The Anti-Gunda Squad, which is leading the investigation, revealed that five individuals were involved in the crime. The police are expected to take all the accused into custody soon.

The investigation revealed that the accused conducted a reconnaissance of Ajay Singh’s daily routine before carrying out the attack. They purchased two motorbikes to observe the victim’s movements. After the shooting, the assailants fled to Visakhapatnam and subsequently to Uttar Pradesh.

(With agency inputs)

Saturday, February 15, 2025
