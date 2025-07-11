Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Manipal Hospitals acquires Sahyadri Hospitals

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 09:18 AM IST

Manipal Hospitals said it will acquire Pune-based Sahyadri Hospitals from global investor Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board in a deal pegged at around ₹6,400 crore

Pune: Manipal Hospitals on Wednesday said it will acquire Pune-based Sahyadri Hospitals from global investor Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board in a deal pegged at around 6,400 crore.

Manipal Hospitals said it will acquire Pune-based Sahyadri Hospitals from global investor Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board in a deal pegged at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,400 crore. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Manipal Hospitals said it will acquire Pune-based Sahyadri Hospitals from global investor Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board in a deal pegged at around 6,400 crore. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The Bengaluru-based healthcare major said the acquisition of Sahyadri Hospitals will bring Manipal’s total bed count to about 12,000, making it one of India’s largest hospital networks.

The acquisition will add 11 hospitals to Manipal’s network across Pune, Nashik, Ahilyanagar and Karad, increasing its total number of hospitals to 49, it added.

Through the acquisition, Manipal said it will expand its presence in western India.

“We are excited to grow our operations and bring Manipal’s trusted brand of quality healthcare to many more patients,” said Dilip Jose, MD & CEO, Manipal Health Enterprises.

Manipal Hospitals is backed by Temasek, a global investment company headquartered in Singapore.

Abrarali Dalal, MD and CEO, Sahyadri Hospitals, said, “Backed by strong shareholder support, we’ve been able to invest over 900 crore since 2022, leveraging our combined expertise to drive the transformation of Sahyadri.”

News / Cities / Pune / Manipal Hospitals acquires Sahyadri Hospitals
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On