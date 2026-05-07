Many new dists emerging as magnets for investments: Fadnavis

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that different districts in the state are emerging as ‘new magnets’ to attract industrial investments. Fadnavis was addressing a gathering in Nashik during the ‘Kumbh Udyog Sangam and Nashik district Investment Summit’ ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. (HT PHOTO)

He was addressing a gathering in Nashik during the ‘Kumbh Udyog Sangam and Nashik district Investment Summit’ ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

During the summit, 314 MoUs were signed across various sectors, potentially attracting over ₹14,000 crore in investments to the district.

“There was a time when investments were restricted to Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. But, now, districts like Nashik, Palghar, Raigad, Dhule, Ahilyanagar, Sambhajinagar, and Vidarbha region are emerging as new magnets that attract investments,” said Fadnavis.

He added that districts are preparing plans to attract investments according to their potential.

“The investments are not only for big industries but also medium and small scale units,” he said.

Deliberating on Nashik, Fadnavis said that the state’s initiative to enhance the infrastructure ahead of the Kumbh, involving an investment of around ₹33,000 crore, would propel its economic growth.

“This massive investment will act as a magnet for industry for the next 15-20 years. In the next decade, Nashik’s economy will reach ₹3 lakh crore. The Kumbh Mela will prove to be transformative for Nashik’s development,” he said.

He added that the administration is focused on purifying the Godavari River. “All work is progressing quickly, and efforts are also being made for environmental conservation. This Kumbh will see the maximum use of digital technology,” he said.

Flag hoisitng atop temple

Former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis hoisted the Dharma Dhwaja (sacred flag) atop the Kalaram Temple in Nashik city on Wednesday evening, ahead of the Kumbh Mela. The flag hoisting was done similarly to how it was done at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.