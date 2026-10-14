MBBS, BDS stray round begins October 15

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Monday announced the schedule for the first online stray vacancy round for MBBS and BDS admissions for the academic year 2026–27. Candidates can fill in their college preferences on October 15 and 16, while the results will be declared on October 17.

Candidates can fill in their college preferences on October 15 and 16, while the results will be declared on October 17. (HT)

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The online stray vacancy rounds will be conducted to fill seats in government, municipal corporation, government-aided, private unaided and minority medical and dental colleges after the completion of the centralised admission process. The CET Cell will conduct three online stray vacancy rounds.

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A total of 17,266 students secured admission in the first two centralised rounds. The third round is underway, with 11,340 candidates having been offered admission opportunities. The deadline to complete admissions under this round is October 14.

Candidates who qualified for NEET-UG 2026, registered for the Maharashtra state admission process and submitted their preferences earlier, but were not allotted a seat up to the third centralised round, will be eligible to participate in the online stray vacancy rounds.

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{{^usCountry}} The CET Cell stated that fresh registration will not be permitted. Eligible candidates must submit their college preferences afresh for each stray vacancy round, as the choices submitted during the third centralised round will no longer be valid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CET Cell stated that fresh registration will not be permitted. Eligible candidates must submit their college preferences afresh for each stray vacancy round, as the choices submitted during the third centralised round will no longer be valid. {{/usCountry}}

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Candidates allotted seats in the first online stray vacancy round will not be eligible to participate in subsequent rounds.