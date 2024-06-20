Metro bus feeder service starts from Ramwadi to Kharadi

Pune: Under the last-mile connectivity initiative, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) launched feeder bus service from Ramwadi to Kharadi on Wednesday. The facility will connect Ramwadi metro station to educational institutes, IT parks, Pune airport, special economic zones and residential areas. Under the last-mile connectivity initiative, Maha-Metro and PMPML launched feeder bus service from Ramwadi to Kharadi on Wednesday. (HT)

According to officials, metro services are running at full capacity on its 29-km routes from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Station (PCMC) to Civil Court and Vanaz to Ramwadi stations.

PMPML chief managing director Sanjay Kolte inaugurated the service. Other officials, including Maha-Metro director Vinod Kumar Agarwal, were present.

The bus service will cover seven kilometres with 17-20 stops from Ramwadi station to WTC and EON IT Park-Kharadi. It will run with two buses every 30 minutes from 7.30 am to 9:30 pm, seven days a week.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “The service will facilitate residents of Chandannagar, Vimannagar, Kharadi, and employees working in the IT Park.”

As per PMPML officials, the bus stops include Ramwadi station, Wadgaonsheri, Vimannagar, Chandannagar, Kharadi Bypass, Janak Baba Dargah, Silver Chowk, Raghoji Chavan Chowk, World Trade Center Gate 3 & 5, EON IT Park Phase 1, Gera Towers, Gera Financial Zone, and EON IT Park Phase 2. Tickets will cost ₹5, ₹10 and ₹15 based on distance from Ramwadi station.