Milind Joshi is president of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal

Renowned writer-orator and current executive president of the Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad, Prof Milind Joshi, has been selected as the new president of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal, the apex body of all Marathi literary organisations. I am committed to making the upcoming 99th, 100th and 101st Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan truly historic, distinctive and memorable, says Prof Milind Joshi. (HT PHOTO)

Sunitaraje Pawar has been selected as the secretary and Vinod Kulkarni as the treasurer, a statement from the literary body said on Thursday.

The selection was conducted at a meeting held at the Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad in Pune, chaired by the outgoing President Prof. Usha Tambe.

For the next three years, the Mahamandal’s operations will be managed from Pune. Punekar’s can also have the privilege of hosting the 99th, 100th and 101st Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan.

“Being selected as a president of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal is a great honour and a significant responsibility. I accept it with heartfelt gratitude and humility,” said Joshi.

“I am committed to making the upcoming 99th, 100th and 101st Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan truly historic, distinctive and memorable,” he said.