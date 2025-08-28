Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
Minor involved in multiple thefts apprehended

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 05:22 am IST

Pune: Kalepadal police on Wednesday/Tuesday apprehended a minor boy involved in multiple theft cases, recovering 17 stolen mobile phones and two stolen vehicles worth 4,17,500.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

According to police, technical analysis of the stolen mobile phones led them to the Tarawdevasti area of the Mohammadwadi area of Pune. A police team conducted a raid in the area and traced the suspect. Based on specific intelligence, the team managed to nab the accused minor and seize two stolen mobile phones on the spot.

Subsequently, the police searched the boy’s residence, where they discovered two stolen vehicles parked outside. Upon further questioning, the accused revealed details of additional stolen mobile phones.

Investigations revealed that the accused was involved in multiple thefts and had been disposing of stolen property in different areas.

A case under BNS Sections 305(a) and 331(4) has been registered at Kalepadal police station.

