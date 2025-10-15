Edit Profile
    MNS students’ wing members booked for entering ABVP office

    Published on: Oct 15, 2025 3:48 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    PUNE: The Vishrambaug police registered FIR on Tuesday against 30 to 35 members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) students’ wing for allegedly barging into the office of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Sadashiv Peth on Monday afternoon.

    Vishrambaug police on Tuesday registered FIR against 30 to 35 members of MNS students’ wing for allegedly barging into the office of ABVP in Sadashiv Peth on Monday afternoon. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
    According to the police, the incident occurred around 3:30 pm at the ABVP office. The accused have been identified as Dhananjay Dalavi, Ketan Dongare, Ashitosh Mane, Mahesh Bhoibar, Hemant Bolage, and 20 to 30 others.

    As per the complaint filed by Sanjivani Kasabe, the group illegally entered the ABVP office, abused and assaulted her and another member, Sarthak Velapure. When they were asked to leave, the accused allegedly vandalised the premises, pasted a poster of the Akhil Bharatiya MNS in the office, and locked it from outside.

    DCP (Zone 1) Krushikesh Rawale on Tuesday said, “Following the Wadia College poster controversy, some members of the MNS students’ wing forcefully entered the ABVP office. They allegedly locked it and pasted their posters inside. Based on the complaint, we have registered an FIR.”

    A case has been registered at Vishrambaug police station under sections 331(1), 189(2), 191(2), 324(4), 115(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 37(1), 37(3), and 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Police said efforts are on to identify all those involved.

