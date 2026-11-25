Candidates appearing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations could get a full refund of their examination fees, irrespective of whether or not they clear the examination, if the recommendations made by a state-appointed, high-level committee on recruitment reforms are accepted. The committee has also proposed refunding fees paid by candidates for challenging provisional answer keys if their objections are upheld by the commission.

Individuals caught using unfair means during examinations should face five to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹50 lakh. (HT) more less

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These are among the recommendations in the committee’s second report, submitted to the state government on November 23. The report proposes sweeping amendments to the Maharashtra Competitive Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, including tougher punishment for organised examination fraud, stronger investigation mechanisms, a dedicated task force and special fast-track courts.

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“The recommendations have been made after taking into account demands raised by candidates and studying practices followed in other states,” the report stated.

The proposed refunds are intended to ease the financial burden on serious aspirants and improve confidence in the recruitment process.

Tougher penalties for examination fraud

To strengthen the state’s laws against leakage of question papers, the committee has proposed substantially increasing prison terms and financial penalties for those involved in examination-related offences.

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{{^usCountry}} For individuals and organisations involved in organised examination crime, the existing punishment of five to 10 years’ imprisonment and a minimum fine of ₹1 crore may be increased to seven to 10 years’ imprisonment and a minimum fine of ₹10 crore. The committee has also recommended wider recovery of losses and seizure of properties linked to such offences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For individuals and organisations involved in organised examination crime, the existing punishment of five to 10 years’ imprisonment and a minimum fine of ₹1 crore may be increased to seven to 10 years’ imprisonment and a minimum fine of ₹10 crore. The committee has also recommended wider recovery of losses and seizure of properties linked to such offences. {{/usCountry}}

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Individuals caught using unfair means during examinations should face five to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹50 lakh, compared with the existing provision of three to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹10 lakh; the report has recommended.

For service provider agencies involved in examination irregularities, the panel has proposed increasing the maximum fine from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore and extending the debarment period from four to eight years. It has also recommended five to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of ₹5 crore for directors, management members and persons in charge of such agencies.

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Senior officers to investigate cases

Citing the complex and multi-layered nature of examination-related offences, the committee has recommended that investigations be handled by senior police officers. “Investigations in districts should be handled by officers of at least the rank of additional superintendent of police, while those in Commissionerate areas should be conducted by officers of at least the rank of deputy commissioner of police,” the report stated.

The committee has also recommended empowering the state government to establish a Special Task Force (STF) to investigate serious examination-related offences, and give it exclusive jurisdiction over such cases.

To ensure speedy disposal of cases registered under the Act, the panel has proposed setting up special fast-track courts. All pending cases under the law should be transferred to these courts and disposed of within three months; it has recommended.

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Annual examination calendar by October

The report recommends changes across the recruitment process, from departments submitting vacancy requisitions to the MPSC making its final recommendations.

Taking note of candidates’ concerns over irregular reporting of vacancies and uncertainty surrounding examination schedules, the committee has proposed that the commission develop an integrated requisition portal.

“The appointing authorities should strictly follow the existing instructions to submit vacancy requisitions to the commission by the end of September every year,” the report stated, referring to the general administration department’s December 2, 2021 government resolution (GR).

The committee has further recommended that the MPSC publish its annual examination calendar for the following year on its website by October.

Collectors to play bigger role in examination management

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The committee has proposed strengthening district-level machinery to ensure that examinations are conducted transparently and impartially.

“The district collector’s office should be institutionally strengthened through a permanent examination branch under the collector’s control,” the report stated.

It has also recommended setting up permanent coordination committees headed by district collectors in every district. These committees should include the superintendent of police or deputy commissioner of police; along with senior officials from the education, transport, treasury and other relevant departments.

Cybersecurity measures and examination safety

Recognising the growing use of technology to facilitate examination malpractice, the committee has recommended detailed security guidelines for recruitment examinations across the state.

The guidelines should be prepared under the guidance of the additional chief secretary (home), in consultation with MahaCyber, to prevent the use of electronic devices and other technological means to cheat during examinations; the report stated.

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