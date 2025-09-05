MSBTE revises winter exam application schedule

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) announced on Thursday changes in the registration and examination application schedule for students admitted to first-year and direct second-year diploma courses for the academic year 2025-26. The revision was made following changes by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) in the admission deadlines. Representative image (HT)

According to the revised timetable, released by MSBTE Secretary Umesh Nagdeve, newly-admitted students will now be able to complete their registration with the Board and submit applications for the upcoming winter 2025 examination between September 8-19 without any late fees.

For students unable to apply within this period, the Board has allowed additional windows with penalties. Applications can be submitted with a late fee of ₹200 between September 20-23 and with a late fee of ₹1,500 between September 24-26. Subsequently, registration and verification of applications at divisional offices will be carried out between September 25-29.

The revised schedule applies not only to students admitted in AICTE-approved diploma courses but also to those enrolled in short-term courses. For short-term courses, examination applications will only be accepted after institutional registration and confirmation at the divisional office level.

MSBTE also clarified that students of other semesters are required to adhere to the previously announced examination timetable with no changes.

The Board has directed heads of institutions to strictly comply with the updated schedule and complete the registration process within the prescribed deadlines.