Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

MSBTE revises winter exam application schedule

ByKimaya Boralkar
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 06:24 am IST

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) announced on Thursday changes in the registration and examination application schedule for students admitted to first-year and direct second-year diploma courses for the academic year 2025-26.

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) announced on Thursday changes in the registration and examination application schedule for students admitted to first-year and direct second-year diploma courses for the academic year 2025-26. The revision was made following changes by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) in the admission deadlines.

Representative image (HT)
Representative image (HT)

According to the revised timetable, released by MSBTE Secretary Umesh Nagdeve, newly-admitted students will now be able to complete their registration with the Board and submit applications for the upcoming winter 2025 examination between September 8-19 without any late fees.

For students unable to apply within this period, the Board has allowed additional windows with penalties. Applications can be submitted with a late fee of 200 between September 20-23 and with a late fee of 1,500 between September 24-26. Subsequently, registration and verification of applications at divisional offices will be carried out between September 25-29.

The revised schedule applies not only to students admitted in AICTE-approved diploma courses but also to those enrolled in short-term courses. For short-term courses, examination applications will only be accepted after institutional registration and confirmation at the divisional office level.

MSBTE also clarified that students of other semesters are required to adhere to the previously announced examination timetable with no changes.

The Board has directed heads of institutions to strictly comply with the updated schedule and complete the registration process within the prescribed deadlines.

News / Cities / Pune / MSBTE revises winter exam application schedule
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On