Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MSEDCL extends power amnesty scheme deadline to March 31  

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jan 03, 2025 06:52 AM IST

This policy waives interest and late payment fees on unpaid bills, and customers are encouraged to take advantage of the extension

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has extended the deadline for the Power amnesty scheme until March 31, 2025, for home, commercial, and industrial clients whose power connections were permanently terminated due to outstanding payments. 

Initially introduced on September 1, 2024, the scheme was extended from November 30 to December 31, 2024, due to overwhelming demand.   (HT PHOTO)
Initially introduced on September 1, 2024, the scheme was extended from November 30 to December 31, 2024, due to overwhelming demand.   (HT PHOTO)

This policy waives interest and late payment fees on unpaid bills, and customers are encouraged to take advantage of the extension. Initially introduced on September 1, 2024, the scheme was extended from November 30 to December 31, 2024, due to overwhelming demand.  

As per MSEDCL data, as of now, 93,848 consumers have benefited from the scheme, paying 130 crore, while 57.36 crore in interest and 2.12 crore in late payment charges have been waived.   

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer, MSEDCL Pune circle said, “Consumers can avail themselves of the scheme online. After payment, connections can be restored, or a new connection can be registered at the same address with appropriate documents. Consumers are urged to clear dues during the extended period to avoid penalties and ensure uninterrupted power supply.” 

He further said, “Under the scheme, consumers are required to pay 30% of their outstanding bills upfront, with the remaining 70% payable in six instalments. For those who clear dues in a single payment, domestic and low-voltage consumers receive a 10% discount, while high-voltage industrial and commercial consumers get a 5% discount.” 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On