MSEDCL restores power to over 117,000 consumers after heavy rains

Pune: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) on Friday restored power supply to around 117,365 consumers affected by disruption due to heavy rain late Thursday night. Power utility staff were busy till late evening to ensure supply to worst-hit localities at Ektanagar, Maval, Lonavla, and other areas on Sinhagad Road. MSEDCL on Friday restored power supply to around 117,365 consumers affected by disruption due to heavy rain late Thursday night. (HT)

Of the 1,327 supply points affected by heavy rains, MSEDCL has restored 1,296 by Friday evening.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer, MSEDCL Pune Circle, said, “Power supply to around 65 housing societies at Ektanagar on Sinhagad Road was cut off on Thursday as 19 transformers were submerged in floodwater. We have restored power to 14 transformers. Electricity facility to about 2,400 consumers will be restored soon. Efforts are underway to restore power to 23 transformers in Maval, Bhorgiri, and Karla areas. Muddy, slippery roads and soil subsidence are hindering repairs. Late into the evening, work was underway to restore supply to about 350 consumers in Rao and Kondhawe Dhawade.”

Power supply to 119,865 consumers on 26 high-pressure power lines and 1,327 distribution boards was halted on Thursday due to falling trees, branches, and system flooding.

By 1 am on Friday, power was restored to 107,700 consumers on 1,182 transformers, and additional 9,665 consumers during the day.