close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / MSEDCL undertakes projects worth 7,347cr in Pune

MSEDCL undertakes projects worth 7,347cr in Pune

BySiddharth Gadkari
Nov 26, 2023 10:05 PM IST

The allocated funds will be utilized for infrastructure improvements, including the installation of smart meters and feeder isolation, aiming to reduce losses and ensure a more efficient power distribution system, said official

To cater to the demand for electricity of the growing population in Pune district, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has undertaken work of strengthening electricity infrastructure worth 7,347 crore.

To enhance power distribution networks nationwide, the Union Government has undertaken RDSS (Revamped Distribution Sector scheme) and allocated <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 42,000 crore for Maharashtra, said official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
To enhance power distribution networks nationwide, the Union Government has undertaken RDSS (Revamped Distribution Sector scheme) and allocated 42,000 crore for Maharashtra, said official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Vishwas Pathak, independent director of MSEDCL, on Saturday, conducted a meeting in Pune to review electricity supply challenges in the Pune district.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Officials of MSEDCL, Maharashtra State Electricity Generation Company Limited (Mahagenco) and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (Mahatransco) were present.

He said, “To enhance power distribution networks nationwide, the Union Government has undertaken RDSS (Revamped Distribution Sector scheme) and allocated 42,000 crore for Maharashtra. Out of which, 7,347 crore has been given to Pune district.”

“The allocated funds will be utilized for infrastructure improvements, including the installation of smart meters and feeder isolation, aiming to reduce losses and ensure a more efficient power distribution system,” he said.

“Tenders for power generation, including 244 megawatt (Mw) in Pune district, have been released, contributing to the fulfilment of farmers’ electricity demands and reducing cross-subsidy burdens on industries,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out