...
...
Next Story

MSRDC commences repair work on damaged Khopoli stretch amid Diwali rush

The work has resulted in the closure of two out of five lanes on the stretch, causing traffic slowdown and inconvenience to commuters travelling on the busy corridor

Published on: Nov 10, 2026, 07:33:20 IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Amid the festive rush, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on November 7 undertook repair work on a 100-metre stretch near Khopoli that connects the Pune-Mumbai Expressway to the upcoming Missing Link. The work has resulted in the closure of two out of five lanes on the stretch, causing traffic slowdown and inconvenience to commuters travelling on the busy corridor.

The 100-metre section had deteriorated considerably, prompting the road development corporation to undertake urgent repairs. (HT PHOTO)
The 100-metre section had deteriorated considerably, prompting the road development corporation to undertake urgent repairs. (HT PHOTO)

The 100-metre section had deteriorated considerably, prompting the road development corporation to undertake urgent repairs. However, the timing of the work, coinciding with the Diwali holiday rush, has raised concerns among commuters.

Amit Dengale, a commuter, said, “During the Diwali holidays, when a large number of people are travelling between the two cities, even a short stretch of road restriction can cause delays. The authorities should ensure that the work is completed quickly.”

A senior MSRDC official, requesting anonymity, said, “The repair work on two lanes is currently going on, as the road surface has deteriorated and required immediate attention. We are using special epoxy asphalt to ensure better quality and durability of the road surface. Once the work on these two lanes is completed, we will take up repairs on the remaining three lanes.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dheeraj Bengrut

Dheeraj Bengrut is a Principal Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Pune, with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He covers transport, infrastructure, urban development and civic governance, with a focus on public policy and citizen-centric issues. His reporting spans railways, aviation, roads, public transport and major infrastructure projects across Maharashtra.

Home/Cities/Pune News/MSRDC commences repair work on damaged Khopoli stretch amid Diwali rush
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks