Pune: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has kept around 1,000 additional buses ready for the Kartiki Ekadashi pilgrimage to Pandharpur on November 21, anticipating lakhs of devotees from across the country. The banks of the Chandrabhaga river witness a large gathering of devotees during the occasion.

Mumbai, India - 19 Oct. 2017: Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses parked inside Parel depot as the ST strike continues on 3rd day, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Oct 19, 2017. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT) (Hindustan Times) more less

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Extra services will operate from the Chandrabhaga bus stand to various destinations. Senior citizens are eligible for free travel under the Amrut scheme, while women and senior citizens aged 65 to 75 can avail themselves of a 50% fare concession.

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Pratap Sarnaik, transport minister and MSRTC chairman, said, “Our priority is to ensure that every devotee gets a safe, comfortable and reliable travel experience.” He urged pilgrims to use public transport and avail themselves of the concessions.