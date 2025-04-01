MSRTC plans to increase number of buses in fleet

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) plans to increase the number of buses in its fleet, improve its condition, and provide better facilities to passengers across the state. Plans are afoot to procure 5,000 new buses every year from now (while scrapping old buses) so that the MSRTC is able to double its fleet to 25,000 buses in five years. Currently, the state transport body has 13,000 buses in its fleet. After hearing about MSRTC’s plans, Rajesh Khaladkar, a daily commuter, said, “Currently, the buses are overcrowded, especially during peak hours. (HT PHOTO)

State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said, “MSRTC is not making profit but is not entirely cash-strapped either. Like other state transport corporations, it faces challenges. Maharashtra has the second-largest transport corporation after Uttar Pradesh, operating nearly 13,000 buses for 13 crore people, with most buses owned by MSRTC. However, there is a shortage and at least 25,000 buses are needed.”

“MSRTC has an action plan to procure 5,000 new buses annually by scrapping the old ones, aiming for significant improvement in five years. With nearly 1 lakh employees, efforts are underway to enhance their salaries and facilities. To combat air pollution, electric vehicles are a priority but production is currently low. Despite ordering 5,150 buses, only 450 have been delivered in the past year,” Sarnaik said.

After hearing about MSRTC’s plans, Rajesh Khaladkar, a daily commuter, said, “Currently, the buses are overcrowded, especially during peak hours. Many of us have to wait for a long time or even stand throughout the journey. If MSRTC increases the number of buses, it will reduce the rush, make travel more comfortable, and help people reach their destination on time. It will also encourage more people to use public transport instead of private vehicles, reducing traffic and pollution.”

Whereas Sawita Mangade, another frequent passenger, said, “I rely on MSRTC buses for my daily commute but sometimes due to fewer buses, I either get late for work or have to take expensive alternatives. If the number of buses is increased, it will improve connectivity especially for people from rural areas who have limited travel options. More buses will mean better frequency, less waiting time, and a more reliable transport system for everyone, including students, workers, and senior citizens.”