NCP to release constituency-specific manifestos today

Pune: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will release its election manifesto on Wednesday for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. The party will also release constituency-specific manifestos for all the assembly seats it is contesting. Accordingly at a function in Baramati, NCP chief Ajit Pawar will unveil the party’s state-level manifesto and constituency manifesto for Baramati. Deputy chief minister and seven-term MLA, Pawar is contesting the election from Baramati against his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar. NCP will release its election manifesto on Wednesday for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The event will be followed by the state manifesto releases in Mumbai and Gondia, as well as the constituency-specific manifesto unveiling across all the assembly constituencies that party is contesting, party said in a release. The Ajit Pawar-led party is contesting assembly polls for 54 seats while its alliance partners the BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting 148 and 83 seats respectively.