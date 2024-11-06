Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NCP to release constituency-specific manifestos today

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 06, 2024 07:54 AM IST

NCP will release its election manifesto on Wednesday for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections

Pune: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will release its election manifesto on Wednesday for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. The party will also release constituency-specific manifestos for all the assembly seats it is contesting. Accordingly at a function in Baramati, NCP chief Ajit Pawar will unveil the party’s state-level manifesto and constituency manifesto for Baramati. Deputy chief minister and seven-term MLA, Pawar is contesting the election from Baramati against his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar.

NCP will release its election manifesto on Wednesday for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
NCP will release its election manifesto on Wednesday for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The event will be followed by the state manifesto releases in Mumbai and Gondia, as well as the constituency-specific manifesto unveiling across all the assembly constituencies that party is contesting, party said in a release. The Ajit Pawar-led party is contesting assembly polls for 54 seats while its alliance partners the BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting 148 and 83 seats respectively.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //