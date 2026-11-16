New conservation body in drought-prone Maandesh aims to turn wastelands into wildlife habitats

An ecological and wildlife organisation that plans to combine scientific research, habitat protection and community participation to revive wastelands across the drought-prone Maandesh region was formally inaugurated by the Chief Conservator of Forests, Kolhapur Circle on Saturday.

MEWS aims to scientifically document biodiversity, map ecologically important habitats, protect rare and threatened species and conserve grasslands and dry thorn-scrub forests. (HT PHOTO)

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The Maandesh Ecological & Wildlife Society (MEWS) will focus on the region’s extensive grasslands, dry thorn-scrub habitats, rivers and water bodies that support the Indian Grey Wolf, Striped Hyena and Bengal Fox, along with several native and grassland-dependent species.

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MEWS aims to scientifically document biodiversity, map ecologically important habitats, protect rare and threatened species and conserve grasslands and dry thorn-scrub forests. The organisation also plans to preserve native flora, protect rivers and water resources, and run awareness programmes on climate change.

Chinmay Prakash Sawant, president of MEWS and a wildlife researcher, said, “Grasslands in Maandesh have often been perceived as wastelands. However, these landscapes are ecologically significant and support rich biodiversity. Therefore, conservation efforts must go beyond protecting individual wildlife species and focus on safeguarding their entire habitats through scientific research, modern technology and active community participation.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Society plans to include local shepherds, farmers, youth, women and village communities in conservation by training them in wildlife monitoring, species identification, biodiversity documentation and habitat observation. Simultaneously, it will establish sustainable livelihood opportunities through skill-based programmes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Society plans to include local shepherds, farmers, youth, women and village communities in conservation by training them in wildlife monitoring, species identification, biodiversity documentation and habitat observation. Simultaneously, it will establish sustainable livelihood opportunities through skill-based programmes. {{/usCountry}}

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“Responsible nature-based tourism and agri-tourism are being explored as ways to strengthen local livelihoods without compromising the region’s natural resources,” Sawant said.

Shree Lakshmi Annabathula, IFS, Chief Conservator of Forests, Kolhapur Circle, said, “I am happy to see an organisation dedicated to wildlife and environmental conservation being established in a drought-prone region, with young people playing an active role. The grassland-dominated landscapes here support distinct and ecologically important ecosystems. The forest department will extend its full support and cooperation to the organisation in its conservation endeavours.”

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Amol Satpute, IFS, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Satara, was also present at the inauguration.