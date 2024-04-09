NGT directs PMC to check Draynzyme feasibility to clean waterbodies

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) in its April 5 order directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to get clearance from competent body before using bioenzymes like Draynzyme to clean waterbodies like rivers of hyacinth. The principal bench of the environmental watchdog took suo motu action based on a report published in Hindustan Times on February 23 this year. PMC carried out a small-scale trial of use of bioenzymes like Draynzyme to clean hyacinth at Ramnadi in February 2024. (HT PHOTO)

The quorum of Justice Prakash Shrivastav and Senthil Vel, an expert member, heard the case on April 5. Advocate Mukesh Verma, advocate Rahul Garg and advocates Tanisha Samanta and Balendu Shekhar represented Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), PMC (virtually) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) through video conferencing respectively.

NGT directed PMC to check permissibility of Draynzyme examined by CPCB in coordination with Lucknow-based Industrial Toxicology Research Centre (ITRC) and submit report before the registrar of the Western Zonal Bench of the Tribunal within four months.

PMC carried out a small-scale trial of use of bioenzymes like Draynzyme to clean hyacinth at Ramnadi in February 2024. There was also a plan to spray bioenzymes at river stretches in Keshavnagar, Mundhwa and Kharadi areas. Environmentalists raised concern over the use of natural chemicals in waterbodies without conducting scientific tests.

After registering the case, the court asked MPCB and PMC to submit responses. The respondents mentioned that the use of glyphosate has been restricted in waterbodies as it poses risk to human beings and MPCB has already written to PMC in June 2023.

A report filed on behalf of PMC stated that the civic body sprayed Draynzyme on 40 sq ft stagnant water pool along Ramnadi, and will not go forward with the experiment till it gets an okay from competent body.

“We are pleased with the NGT order. Now, PMC should carry out tests and clean waterbodies with long-term effects instead of spending crores to clear hyacinth every year,” said Krunal Gharre, an environmentalist.

Shailaja Deshpande, founder-member, Living River Foundation, said, “We welcome the NGT say. PMC should have worked on reducing pollution from entering rivers, penalise industrial, residential defaulters.”