Don't cut trees for riverfront project: NGT to PMC

Don’t cut trees for riverfront project: NGT to PMC

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 03, 2023 01:02 AM IST

NGT instructs PMC to not cut trees for riverfront development project until it has Maharashtra Tree Authority approval and environmental clearance

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been instructed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) not to cut trees for the riverfront development project until it has Maharashtra Tree Authority approval and environmental clearance.

NGT instructs PMC to not cut trees for riverfront development project until it has Maharashtra Tree Authority approval and environmental clearance. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Green activist Sarang Yadwadkar had filed a case in the NGT regarding the project, after which judges Dinesh Kumar Singh and Vijay Kulkarni issued the order on July 31.

Yadwadkar said, “Now, the civic body cannot cut trees without environmental clearance and Maharashtra Tree Authority nod.”

A PMC official requesting anonymity, said,” We have not seen the order yet, but we will follow all norms.”

