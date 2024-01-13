NGT ordered to submit report on Bramhagiri hill encroachment

On December 10, Pune’s Western Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered Nashik District authority as well as the Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council to submit a detailed Report within two months on Bhramhagiri hill encroachment and unauthorised activities over the hill. Bharmhagiri hill in Nashik is a part of the northern western ghats. It is an area with rich biodiversity and also has a religious significance as Trimbakeshwar, one of the twelve jyotirlingas is located in the foothills of the Bramhagiri. Godavari, a sacred river originates from Bramhagiri mountains at Trimbakeshwar. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The order was issued by the NGT bench that included Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and the expert member Vijay Kulkarni.

Given the area’s significant biodiversity and environmental significance, the Gadgil committee, led by renowned environmentalist Prof Madhav Gadgil, proposed in their report that it be designated as an ecologically sensitive area and protected.

As the area is enriched with natural resources, it has fallen prey to construction and mining activities, and tree and hill cutting is taking place in large numbers. However, it is still unclear whether the construction activities are commercial or residential and whether they have taken permission from the authorities or not. Despite multiple attempts, the local authorities haven’t provided any details about the construction activities taking place in the Bramhagiri hills, said Lalita Shinde, a resident from Trimbakeshwar who filed a petition in NGT.

Lakshyaved Odhekar, an advocate from the applicant said, “The case was filed in NGT in August 2023 against the rising construction activities, mining, and hill-cutting activities. In September 2023, the NGT ordered the district authority to form a committee consisting of the District Collector, officials from Trimbakeshwar municipal council, and Nashik Forest Department and asked them to submit a report about construction activities at Bramhagiri hills, in Nashik.”

The joint committee expected to submit this report on Wednesday, January 10, however, the district authority demanded more time for report submission, hence the NGT ordered the Joint Committee should submit a detailed report of any illegal activity going on, even that may be taken into consideration by them and full-fledged report shall be submitted within two months from January 10.

“The Municipal Council has sought a time for two months to submit a detailed report in this regard, the NGT has approved this time. We will submit the report accordingly,” said Rupesh Madhulkar, an officer from Trimbakeshwar municipal council.