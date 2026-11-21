Pune: The Western Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Pune, has directed a city-based developer to pay ₹12.45 crore as environmental compensation for alleged violations of environmental norms during the construction of three residential projects in Aundh. It has also directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to prepare an environmental restoration plan within two months in consultation with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

It has also directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to prepare an environmental restoration plan within two months in consultation with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (HT representative image) more less

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The order, pronounced on Wednesday and uploaded on the tribunal’s website on Thursday, pertains to Pristine Prism, Pristine Royale and Pristine Privilege, located at Survey Nos. 6/2, 7 and 6/5 in Aundh. The developer has been directed to deposit the compensation with MPCB within two months of the judgment’s uploading.

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The case originated from an application filed by Tanaji Balasaheb Gambhire in 2020, alleging that the developer had undertaken construction without obtaining the necessary Environmental Clearance (EC), Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO).

In its order dated February 24, 2022, the NGT directed a joint committee comprising the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), MPCB and PMC to investigate the violations, assess environmental compensation and prepare a restoration plan. An execution application was subsequently filed in 2023 seeking implementation of these directions.

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{{^usCountry}} The MPCB initially assessed the environmental compensation at ₹14.10 crore in February 2024, using the formula prescribed by CPCB. The developer challenged the assessment, arguing that it had not been given an opportunity for a hearing and that compensation should not cover construction completed more than five years before the original application. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MPCB initially assessed the environmental compensation at ₹14.10 crore in February 2024, using the formula prescribed by CPCB. The developer challenged the assessment, arguing that it had not been given an opportunity for a hearing and that compensation should not cover construction completed more than five years before the original application. {{/usCountry}}

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Rejecting these arguments, the tribunal observed that the developer’s conduct amounted to gross violations of environmental norms. It noted that although the developer had applied for environmental clearance on September 9, 2019, it failed to pursue the application before the SEIAA. The proposal was listed before the 96th meeting of SEAC-III in October 2019, but the developer remained absent. The tribunal also questioned the SEIAA’s failure to initiate action despite being aware of the violations.

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Relying on the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Goel Ganga Developers case, the NGT imposed compensation equivalent to 10% of the estimated project cost of ₹124.57 crore, amounting to ₹12.45 crore.

A Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) Nagpur assessment following a site visit on October 3, 2024, highlighted several environmental shortcomings. Pristine Royale and Pristine Privilege lacked sewage treatment plants (STPs), while Pristine Prism discharged treated sewage into the public sewer instead of reusing it. Less than 5% of the water consumed across the projects was harvested. The report also flagged inadequate green cover and recommended improvements in renewable energy generation and water conservation.

The tribunal termed the authorities’ restoration report superficial and said it failed to adequately address the site’s environmental restoration.

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It directed PMC to prepare a comprehensive restoration plan, in consultation with MPCB and CPCB, within two months. The compensation collected will be used to restore the affected area. MPCB has also been directed to incorporate the developer’s Environmental Management Plan conditions into its Consent to Operate to ensure regular monitoring and compliance.