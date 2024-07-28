NGT summons local bodies for Pavana River pollution 

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) western zone branch has summoned local bodies in the Pune district in response to significant pollution in the Pavana River and failed pollution-control efforts. Gharre informed various orders passed by this tribunal considering the river pollution have been disregarded by the regulatory authorities. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

While hearing a petition filed by citizen activist Krunnal Gharre, the NGT on Friday summoned—Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA), Zilla Parishad (ZP), Pune, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and District Collector of Pune. All these officials have been asked to be present during the next hearing scheduled on August 27,’ read the order.

Gharre had filed a petition on July 17 against these local bodies raising the issue of pollution happening in river Pavana due to lack of sewage infrastructure, urbanisation and industrial development, which has rendered river Pavana under category `Priority 1’ as per the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).’

“It is alleged that this pollution is happening due to lack of willpower, lack of empathy, artificially created administrative silos, bureaucratic red tape and even deliberate inaction,” read the order.

“A joint committee constituted comprising higher authorities such as principal secretary, Environment Department and other departments and river management and rejuvenation committee was formed to combat pollution in Mula, Mutha, Indrayani, Pavana and other rivers in Pune region. However, these committees have failed to deliver intended results and the complaint was filed,” he said.

The case, filed with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), seeks comprehensive restitution of the Pavana River. Gharre, in collaboration with local residents, the Bhugaon Bhukum Gram Panchayat, and the PMC, achieved a sewage-free 6 km stretch of the Ram Nadi, setting a precedent for effective river rejuvenation efforts.

The NGT highlighted a significant lack of accountability and coordination among the district authorities, resulting in persistent environmental issues and violations of existing environmental regulations.

Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, MPCB, Pune, said, “The MPCB has been taking up the river pollution issue seriously. The reasons for the pollution of the Pavana River with the laboratory reports and responsible parties will be presented. We have issued several directions in past to the local bodies to prevent river pollution which will be also submitted by us to the tribunal.”