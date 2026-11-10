NHAI begins encroachment drive on Pune–Bengaluru highway

Notices have been issued to at least 15 encroachers found occupying or carrying out unauthorised activities along Pune–Bengaluru National Highway, said officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The Pune–Bengaluru corridor is one of the busiest national highway stretches in the region and witnesses heavy movement of passenger vehicles and commercial traffic every day. (HT FILE)

The Pune–Bengaluru corridor is one of the busiest national highway stretches in the region and witnesses heavy movement of passenger vehicles and commercial traffic every day. Officials said encroachments along the highway can create bottlenecks, obstruct visibility and pose serious safety risks to motorists, besides affecting the smooth flow of traffic.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“The action against encroachments started on November 5 and notices have so far been issued to more than 15 encroachers. The highway land and right of way are meant for maintaining the road infrastructure and ensuring safe and smooth movement of traffic, and unauthorised occupation cannot be permitted. Those who have been issued notices have been asked to take appropriate action within the stipulated period. Further action will be taken as per the provisions of law against encroachments that are not removed,” a senior NHAI official said on condition of anonymity.

“We understand the need to maintain road safety and ensure smooth traffic movement, but authorities should also consider the impact on businesses that have been operating here for several years. If any structure is found to be unauthorised, we should be given adequate time and a proper opportunity to present our documents before any demolition or eviction action is taken,” said Rohan Nalawade, a hotel owner.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}