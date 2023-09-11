News / Cities / Pune News / NIV student robbed at Pashan Tekdi

NIV student robbed at Pashan Tekdi

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 11, 2023 11:46 PM IST

As per the complaint lodged by Archita Masaram, after the incident, the students tried chasing the accused, but the miscreant duo threatened to assault them and fled the spot

PUNE:

Officials from the Chatuhshringi police station said that they have initiated a probe into this case and soon they will nab the culprits. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A 22-year-old student from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) lodged a complaint with Chatuhshringi police on Monday stating that two men snatched her gold chain worth 50,000 at Pashan Tekdi on Sunday afternoon. The woman in her complaint stated that the incident occurred when she was taking a walk on Pashan Tekdi with four fellow NIV students.

As per the complaint lodged by Archita Masaram, after the incident, the students tried chasing the accused, but the miscreant duo threatened to assault them and fled the spot.

Officials from the Chatuhshringi police station said that they have initiated a probe into this case and soon they will nab the culprits. A case has been registered at Chatuhshringi Police Station under IPC sections 392 and 34 and further investigation is going on.

