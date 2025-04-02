Menu Explore
No water supply in Pune this Thursday  

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 02, 2025 05:50 AM IST

The PMC has planned repair work at the Parvati, Holkar, Bhama Askhed, and Warje water treatment plants. Similarly, maintenance works are planned at Khadakwasla jackwell as well

Owing to maintenance and electric-related works at various water treatment plants across Pune, the city will have no water supply this Thursday, April 3. Due to the delayed water supply the next day, most areas will see delayed and low-pressure water supply on Friday.  

Due to the delayed water supply the next day, most areas will see delayed and low-pressure water supply on Friday.   (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Due to the delayed water supply the next day, most areas will see delayed and low-pressure water supply on Friday.   (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water department issued a press statement saying, “Many parts of the city would not have water on Thursday due to various maintenance works at water treatment plants and water tanks. The water will come on low pressure on Friday.” 

The PMC has planned repair work at the Parvati, Holkar, Bhama Askhed, and Warje water treatment plants. Similarly, maintenance works are planned at Khadakwasla jackwell as well. 

