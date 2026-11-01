Offline-admitted Class 11 students allowed to appear for HSC exams

Students admitted offline to Class 11 during the 2025-26 academic year will be allowed to appear for the Maharashtra State Board’s Class 12 examinations after their admissions are regularised through the online process for 2026-27.

The School Education Department has directed all divisional deputy directors of education to complete the process within seven days and submit compliance reports to the Directorate of Education. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The School Education Department has directed all divisional deputy directors of education to complete the process within seven days and submit compliance reports to the Directorate of Education.

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“To prevent academic loss to students who were admitted offline to Class 11 in 2025-26, their admissions must be regularised through the online process in Class 12 for the 2026-27 academic year. They must also be permitted to appear for the Class 12 State Board examinations,” said Mahesh Palkar, director of education (Secondary and Higher Secondary).

The department has also asked officials to seek written explanations from schools and junior colleges that bypassed the centralised admission process. They must verify students’ attendance, infrastructure, classroom availability and compliance with the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

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{{^usCountry}} Students admitted offline will have to appear for their examinations at centres other than their institutions’ regular examination centres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students admitted offline will have to appear for their examinations at centres other than their institutions’ regular examination centres. {{/usCountry}}

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Institutions found guilty of unauthorised offline admissions will be fined ₹5,000 per student. The penalty cannot be recovered from students, and institutions violating this directive will face stringent action.

Institutions that continued granting offline admissions to Class 11 students in 2026-27 will face separate action. Divisional deputy directors have been directed to submit proposals recommending stringent action against them.