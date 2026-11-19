Pune: Extensive oil paint markings and garbage left along the backwaters of Khadakwasla dam following Chhath Puja celebrations on November 15 have raised concerns over possible water contamination. The concern is significant as the stretch forms part of the water passage when the dam gates are opened to release water downstream, including towards areas where it is used for drinking purposes.

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Social activist and local resident Dhananjay Sapkal, who highlighted the issue, said, “I was surprised to see such extensive painting along the banks because Khadakwasla is an important water source for the region. Although Pune city does not directly draw drinking water from this particular stretch, water released downstream is used for drinking in areas such as Daund and Indapur. Oil paints contain chemicals, and their use in such large quantities close to a water body raises the possibility of these substances entering the water.”

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He said oil paint does not wash away easily and could remain on the surface for several months, possibly even a year. “We do not know how much of these chemicals could mix with the water or whether existing water treatment processes can effectively remove them,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sapkal also pointed to the use of firecrackers during the celebrations and the failure to clean the premises afterwards. While acknowledging the importance of religious celebrations, he said these should not come at the cost of environmental damage and water safety issues. He has not yet filed a formal complaint with the irrigation department but expects officials to inspect the site, establish whether permission was granted for the paint markings and assess their possible environmental impact. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sapkal also pointed to the use of firecrackers during the celebrations and the failure to clean the premises afterwards. While acknowledging the importance of religious celebrations, he said these should not come at the cost of environmental damage and water safety issues. He has not yet filed a formal complaint with the irrigation department but expects officials to inspect the site, establish whether permission was granted for the paint markings and assess their possible environmental impact. {{/usCountry}}

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Kiran Deshmukh, executive engineer of the Khadakwasla Dam Division, said, “We have come across the issue and are checking who carried out these oil paint markings. Accordingly, necessary action will be taken in coordination with other authorities.”

Resident Mahadev Gade said religious celebrations should be conducted without damaging the surrounding environment. “The dam and its backwaters are an important natural resource, and people must ensure the area is cleaned after such gatherings. Leaving garbage and paint markings along the banks is unacceptable, particularly when the same stretch carries water downstream. Organisers should take responsibility for cleaning the premises, while authorities must ensure such incidents are not repeated,” he said.

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Residents urged authorities to monitor the dam surroundings regularly and provide clear guidelines for organising religious and public gatherings near water bodies.