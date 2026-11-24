A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died after falling into an abandoned borewell on a farm at Jaloli village in Pandharpur taluka of Solapur district on Saturday night. She was rescued after nearly 14 hours but had succumbed.

The teams pulled the child out at around 9 am on Monday, however, the infant did not survive. (HT) more less

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The deceased, identified as Ushmati Rahul Gavit, was a native of Shisa village in Dhadgaon taluka of Nandurbar district. Her parents are sugarcane-harvesting labourers working in the area.

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The incident occurred around 8 pm on November 22 on the farm of Gorakh Kantilal Narsale, near a sugar factory at Jaloli. The toddler fell into an unused borewell and was trapped at a depth of around 45 to 50 feet.

District administration officials, including the district collector, sub-divisional officer and tehsildar, rushed to the spot. Personnel from Karkamb police station and the village police patil also coordinated the rescue operation. Two rescue teams and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team were deployed.

Assistant police inspector Yogesh Langute, in-charge of Karkamb police station, said, “After receiving information about the incident, the district administration and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched an operation to bring the child out. Preliminary information suggested that she was trapped at a depth of around 45 to 50 feet.”

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{{^usCountry}} The teams pulled the child out at around 9 am on Monday, however, the infant did not survive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The teams pulled the child out at around 9 am on Monday, however, the infant did not survive. {{/usCountry}}

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